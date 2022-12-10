Dr. Robert McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC615 Lilly Rd NE Ste 100, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-4211Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
After having 2 rotator cuff repairs on my shoulder, I had to have a replacement. Dr. McKay has been my surgeon now for quite a long time and I wouldn’t trust my care to anyone else. He and his team, Brad and Derek are professional, caring and very dedicated to their patients. I have a brand new shoulder!
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
