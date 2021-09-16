See All Plastic Surgeons in Maryville, IL
Dr. Robert McKee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert McKee, MD

Dr. Robert McKee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.

Dr. McKee works at R Craig McKee MD in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    R Craig McKee MD
    4956 Autumn Oaks Dr Ste A, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert McKee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528142312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University California San Fransisco, Vally Medical Center, Fresno
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKee has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

