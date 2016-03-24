See All General Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Robert McKeen, MD

General Surgery
36 years of experience

Dr. Robert McKeen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. McKeen works at Robert McKeen, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert McKeen, MD
    14981 National Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 402-9911

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 24, 2016
    Dr McKeen, was very gentle, kind and listened to me about my concerns. He spoke to me in words I could understand. I interviewed several other Bariatric surgeons and he made me feel the most comfortable. I trust him and would recommend him to anyone looking to have this procedure done.
    Leslee in Alameda, CA — Mar 24, 2016
    • General Surgery
    • University Tenn
    • St Agnes Hospital|St Agnes Medical Center
    • St Agnes Hosp
    • Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
