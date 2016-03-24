Dr. Robert McKeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McKeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McKeen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. McKeen works at
Locations
Robert McKeen, MD14981 National Ave Ste 3, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 402-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKeen?
Dr McKeen, was very gentle, kind and listened to me about my concerns. He spoke to me in words I could understand. I interviewed several other Bariatric surgeons and he made me feel the most comfortable. I trust him and would recommend him to anyone looking to have this procedure done.
About Dr. Robert McKeen, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063429827
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- St Agnes Hospital|St Agnes Medical Center
- St Agnes Hosp
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKeen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKeen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeen has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.