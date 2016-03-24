Overview

Dr. Robert McKeen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. McKeen works at Robert McKeen, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.