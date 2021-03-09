Overview of Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD

Dr. Robert McKinstry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McKinstry works at Dr. Ed Johnnie in Westminster, MD with other offices in Timonium, MD, Gambrills, MD, Baltimore, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.