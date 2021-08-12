Overview

Dr. Robert McKoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.