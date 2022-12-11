Overview of Dr. Robert McLain, MD

Dr. Robert McLain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca Davis School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. McLain works at Jayanthi J Alagarsamy MD in Solon, OH with other offices in Warren, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.