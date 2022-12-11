Dr. Robert McLain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McLain, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McLain, MD
Dr. Robert McLain, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca Davis School Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. McLain works at
Dr. McLain's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic33001 Solon Rd Ste 112, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 248-1297
Precision Physical Therapy LLC8323 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (216) 369-2800
Medical Office Building, St Vincent Charity Med Ct2322 E 22nd St Ste 201, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (440) 248-1297
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLain was my surgeon of choice to repair my herniated disc. At every appointment, he was very thorough and provided explanations that were easy to understand. He has a wonderful bedside manner and isn’t quick to suggest surgical procedures unless absolutely necessary. The surgery was preformed with the upmost care, and the recovery process was relatively easy. Dr. McLain’s medical staff is wonderful and goes above and beyond to coordinate services and to accommodate the patient. I highly recommend Dr. McLain for anyone seeking high quality medical care.
About Dr. Robert McLain, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982632816
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca Davis Sacramento Med Center
- U Of Ia Hosp & Clin
- University Of Ca Davis School Of Med
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
