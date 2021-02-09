Overview of Dr. Robert McLaren, MD

Dr. Robert McLaren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. McLaren works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.