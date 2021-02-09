Dr. Robert McLaren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McLaren, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McLaren, MD
Dr. Robert McLaren, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. McLaren works at
Dr. McLaren's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaren?
Dr McLaren is caring, knowledgeable and experienced. He was very through in his explanations and helpful in navigating the next steps toward treatment.
About Dr. Robert McLaren, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1336133115
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic/Hospital
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McLaren using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McLaren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaren works at
Dr. McLaren has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.