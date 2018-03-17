Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert McMahon, MD
Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Synergy Homecare of St. Louis County1610 Des Peres Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions
Board Certified Gastroenterology Specialist5139 Mattis Rd Ste 101, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 492-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Dr. McMahon is distinguished by his genuine compassion and attentiveness to this patient. I found him considerate, reassuring, meticulous with the utmost of professionalism. I would highly recommend his skilled and conscientious approach to colonoscopy.
About Dr. Robert McMahon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Ark For Med Scis
- Washington University Jewish Hospital
- Washington U
- Washington University St Louis
- UCSD
