Overview of Dr. Robert McMahon, MD

Dr. Robert McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. McMahon works at South Texas Eye Centers PA in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.