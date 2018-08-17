See All Transplant Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Robert McMillan, MD

Transplant Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert McMillan, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center Dallas

Dr. McMillan works at WK Advanced Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Advanced Surgery Center
    2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperparathyroidism
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Hyperparathyroidism
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2018
    We love Dr. McMillan and his staff!! My husband had liver and kidney transplant in March 2017. He is doing great! Dr. McMillan really cares for his patients. Couldn’t ask for a better and caring doctor!!!!
    Dale in Rodessa , LA — Aug 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert McMillan, MD
    About Dr. Robert McMillan, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972526598
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMillan works at WK Advanced Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. McMillan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

