Overview of Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD

Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. McMyne Jr works at Pain Management Institute At East Jefferson in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.