Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD
Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. McMyne Jr works at
Dr. McMyne Jr's Office Locations
Pain Management Institute At East Jefferson4320 Houma Blvd Fl 6, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4109
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He helped my wife and looked at the entirety of her health. Dr McMyne does not just cover up the pain, he delves into the root cause and the prevention of the pain. He takes the time to LISTEN. It is obvious he CARES.
About Dr. Robert McMyne Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMyne Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMyne Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMyne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. McMyne Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMyne Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McMyne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMyne Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMyne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMyne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.