Dr. McNier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert McNier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert McNier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. McNier works at
Locations
-
1
Robert M Mcnier MD800 Cooper Ave Ste 6, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 752-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNier?
I have been going to Dr McNier for years and wouldnt go to anyone else. He looks outside the box and looks for the problem. Im moving 80 miles from Saginaw now and will drive this to keep this kind Dr.
About Dr. Robert McNier, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1588751895
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNier works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McNier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.