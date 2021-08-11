See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Robert McNier, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert McNier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. McNier works at ROBERT M MCNIER MD in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Mcnier MD
    Robert M Mcnier MD
800 Cooper Ave Ste 6, Saginaw, MI 48602
(989) 752-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Aug 11, 2021
    I have been going to Dr McNier for years and wouldnt go to anyone else. He looks outside the box and looks for the problem. Im moving 80 miles from Saginaw now and will drive this to keep this kind Dr.
    Gloria Knights — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Robert McNier, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588751895
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
