Dr. McQueen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert McQueen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert McQueen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.
Dr. McQueen works at
Locations
Msmg Cardiology - Pavilion Dr.2205 Pavilion Dr Ste 201, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-7650
- 2 3301 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5567
Morristown-hamblen Healthcare System908 W 4th North St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5567
Morristown Heart Consultants Pllc735 MCFARLAND ST, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 585-5567
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McQueen saved my life, he quickly found my problem, 99% occulsion of my " widow Maker" vavle and also other blockages,,, which other Drs and Area hospitals could not find. I am so forThankful Dr. McQueen, he is simply the Best.
About Dr. Robert McQueen, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780780882
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQueen works at
Dr. McQueen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McQueen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.