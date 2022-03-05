Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Meeks Jr works at
Dr. Meeks Jr' Office Locations
Womens Wellness Center P.A.2950 Village Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was not my doctor. I was with another doctor in the same practice. She was out and he was covering. I had just given birth. This man met me after my second daughter was home one week with ridiculous hemorrhoids. He fixed that in 2001 and I've been comfortable and cared for ever since. He fixed a recurring issue after my cycle. I developed fibroids. He demonstrated soooo much patience each visit (3) explaining the corrective procedure over a 12 month period before I made the decision to have a partial hysterectomy laproscopically. To say I trust him with my health meant I told my daughters he should be their GYN! We've developed a relationship where I call him any and every time I think or know something is not right bc I TRUST HIM through him to fix it. He's a special guy. So if you are looking for an experienced modern day knowledgable, still learning the best and optimal solutions - Dr. ROBERT MEEKS is one of the best.
About Dr. Robert Meeks Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134122385
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

