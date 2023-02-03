Dr. Robert Mehrle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mehrle, MD
Dr. Robert Mehrle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 354-4488Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Flowood Clinic4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Flowood Clinic4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 354-4488
Madison Clinic501 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 354-4488
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Mehrle and Staff at MS Sports Medicine are first-string health care providers! From beginning to end, they have thought of everything and work as a team to give you the best care possible. Dr. Mehrle is truly compassionate and gives good, sound advice—he and the staff members get my highest rating!!!
About Dr. Robert Mehrle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Ao Fellowship Dr. Marc Akin|Ao Fellowship-Dr. Greg Terrell|Institute For Bone and Joint Disorders, Dr. Anthony K. Hedley-Adult Reconstruction Fellowship
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center, Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Dr. Mehrle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehrle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehrle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrle.
