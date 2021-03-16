Dr. Robert Meichner, MD PC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meichner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meichner, MD PC
Overview
Dr. Robert Meichner, MD PC is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairhope, AL.
Dr. Meichner works at
Locations
Dr. Robert H. Meichner Md. PC8050 SPRING RUN DR, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-9904
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If anyone is looking for an awesome Doctor, they will have found one in Dr. Robert Meichner. In my case I had a colon attack and a follow up from that attack was a colonoscopy that was performed by Dr. Meichner. During the procedure heart rate changes were notice by the doctor who called in a cardiologist who dismissed the event. Dr. Meichner’s nurse Wendy who is also awesome, thorough, and truly kind called to ask me what the other doctor said, and I shared with her the doctor said if I have any more problems give him a call. At that point Doctor Meichner himself called me back to let me know he would be following up with the other doctor in which he did. I received more testing and additional care that was needed. Doctor Meichner’s care, treatment and follow up was extraordinary.
About Dr. Robert Meichner, MD PC
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932264918
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meichner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meichner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meichner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meichner works at
Dr. Meichner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meichner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Meichner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meichner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meichner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meichner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.