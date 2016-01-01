Dr. Robert Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Meier, MD
Dr. Robert Meier, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Meier works at
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
Amputee Services of America1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3650, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0786
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Meier, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.