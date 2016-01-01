See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Robert Meier, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Meier works at Amputee Services of America in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amputee Services of America
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3650, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Robert Meier, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1548298441
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
