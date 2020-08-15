Dr. Meislin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Meislin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Meislin, MD
Dr. Robert Meislin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Hospital Joint Diseases333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
It was easy and quick to get an appointment with Dr. ROBERT MEISLIN. He diagnosed my knee and shoulder issues, scheduled an x-ray and MRI, drained my knee, and treated me with a cortisone shot. Very pleased with the staff, the doctor, and the result. Almost pain free without the need for surgery.
About Dr. Robert Meislin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1225024631
Education & Certifications
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Mt. Sinai
- New York University School of Medicine
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
