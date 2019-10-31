Dr. Mellman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mellman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mellman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Boca Raton Gastroenterology Center P A1000 NW 9th Ct Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-5204
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! As an RN with Chronic issues, having seen many Drs., Dr Mellman definitely is s gift, who stands out in the crowd. Spends extensive time reviewing & discussing your Medical history. Genuinely offers opinions based on diagnostic skills and your input. He DOES NOT practice ‘factory medicine’, in contrast to many physicians today. Many thanks to Dr Mellman.
About Dr. Robert Mellman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellman speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellman.
