Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mendicino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
Ohio Health Orthopedic Surgeons4343 All Seasons Dr Ste 140, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 544-1401
Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-1860
OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons2030 Stringtown Rd # 120, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 544-0140
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendicino performed the surgery to treat my Jones fracture and did an excellent job. I was highly satisfied with the medical attention I was provided and very impressed with how prompt and efficient each follow-up visit was post surgery. I would highly recommend him.
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loretto Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Dr. Mendicino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendicino accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendicino has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendicino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendicino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendicino.
