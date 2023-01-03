Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mericle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mericle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Mericle, MD
Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Mericle works at
Dr. Mericle's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville Neurosurgery Group330 22ND AVE N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2449Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mericle?
Dr. Mericle performed MVD for my Trigeminal neuralgia in 2008. Every possible step taken, from initial consult to discharge from the hospital was unbelievably perfect. He was wonderful, clearly explaining the procedure and what to expect. I’m pain free still, today and I owe my life to him.
About Dr. Robert Mericle, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205923323
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York At Buffalo|University of New York-Buffalo
- Shands Hospital at the University of Florida|University Of Florida
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mericle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mericle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mericle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mericle works at
Dr. Mericle has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mericle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Mericle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mericle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mericle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mericle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.