Overview of Dr. Robert Mericle, MD

Dr. Robert Mericle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Mericle works at Nashville Neurosurgery Group in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.