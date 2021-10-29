Dr. Robert Merritt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Merritt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Merritt, MD
Dr. Robert Merritt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt's Office Locations
-
1
Barranco Clinic160 E Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-1251
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merritt?
He came right to the point and relieved my painful ear pain. He is a very good ent specialist. I was glad that I can see him more frequently for I always had ear problems. Thank you dr. Merritt.
About Dr. Robert Merritt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528086717
Education & Certifications
- Mcg Health, Inc
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt works at
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.