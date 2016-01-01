See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Robert Mertz, MD

Neonatal Medicine
25 years of experience

Dr. Robert Mertz, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Mertz works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington
    10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Down Syndrome
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Circumcision
Down Syndrome

About Dr. Robert Mertz, MD

  • Neonatal Medicine
  • 25 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1679651301
Education & Certifications

  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  • Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

