Dr. Robert Mevorach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Mevorach, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Health Pensacola Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (304) 388-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Outstanding bedside manner, a true professional
- Pediatric Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265471536
- University Calif
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Mevorach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mevorach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mevorach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mevorach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mevorach.
