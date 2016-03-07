Overview of Dr. Robert Mevorach, MD

Dr. Robert Mevorach, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Mevorach works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.