Overview of Dr. Robert Meyerson, MD

Dr. Robert Meyerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Meyerson works at General Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.