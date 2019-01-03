Dr. Robert Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Miles, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Miles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Wadworth Hospital
Dr. Miles works at
Locations
MDVIP - New Orleans, Louisiana2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 750, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 457-8768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend everyone I know to go to Dr. Miles as their internal medicine doctor. He's been my doctor for a very long time; he treated my parents and other relatives. Dr. Miles is a very smart doctor, he's very caring about me, a great listener and shows so much compassion. I Thank GOD for sending Dr. Miles to be my doctor. He deserves an award for being the doctor who communicates with you so you can understand what medical issues you have. Thank you Dr.Miles, Marcia McWilliams
About Dr. Robert Miles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wadworth Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
