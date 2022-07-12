Overview of Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Miles Jr works at Alabama Weight Loss Surgery in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.