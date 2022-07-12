Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Miles Jr' Office Locations
Rollins Miles and Schmitt PC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 307, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3047
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miles answered all my questions and was attentive to all my concerns. He did an outstanding job on my surgery and he set me up for the greatest success.
About Dr. Robert Miles Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1700830007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles Jr has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.