Dr. Robert Miles, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (25)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Miles, DO

Dr. Robert Miles, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Miles works at Tampa Bay Body Sculpting in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Body Sculpting
    6912 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 557-6400
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Photo: Dr. Robert Miles, DO
    About Dr. Robert Miles, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871647990
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society Of Liposuction Surgeons
    Residency
    • University General Hospital and Brooks School Of Aerospace Medicine In Texas
    Internship
    • Brooks Aerospace Med Base
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Miles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles works at Tampa Bay Body Sculpting in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Miles’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

