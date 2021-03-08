Dr. Robert Mileski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mileski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mileski, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mileski, MD
Dr. Robert Mileski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Dr. Mileski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mileski's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Orthopedic Group9941 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 277-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mileski?
Dr. Mileski is an impeccable surgeon and his bedside manner is amazing! Dr. Mileski performed bilateral shoulder replacements for my mom 6-7 years ago and also removed a fatty cyst that was causing her arm to fall asleep. His level of care leaves nothing to be desired. He is the Best of the Best. Dr. Mileski was very accessible and called us several times to check on my mom. Eva thanks you Dr. Mileski!
About Dr. Robert Mileski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1659451946
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mileski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mileski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mileski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mileski works at
Dr. Mileski has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mileski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mileski speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mileski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mileski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mileski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mileski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.