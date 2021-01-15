Dr. Robert Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Miller, MD
Dr. Robert Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery PC105 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 352-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Today Dr. Miller fixed a wound that reopened after being stitched together by another doctor. Lesson learned: Only go to a renounced expert surgeon like Dr. Miller to do even a minor surgery, NOT a dermatologist. Dr. Miller did a fantastic repair and is a pleasure to work with. Can’t recommend highly enough.
About Dr. Robert Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295861888
Education & Certifications
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Bedsores and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.