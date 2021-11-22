Overview

Dr. Robert Mills, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Mills works at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.