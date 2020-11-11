Overview of Dr. Robert Mino, MD

Dr. Robert Mino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Mino works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.