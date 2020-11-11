See All Urologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Robert Mino, MD

Urology
3.8 (12)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Mino, MD

Dr. Robert Mino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Holy Redeemer Hospital.

Dr. Mino works at Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doylestown Office
    599 W State St Ste 303, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Urology Health Specialists
    3 Village Rd Ste 100, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spermatocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Spermatocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2020
    I have been with Dr Mino for my protate cancer for over 20 years best dam Dr I Had , if I could give him a 10 I would do It.
    — Nov 11, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Mino, MD

    • Urology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265489983
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • St Joseph Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Doylestown Hospital
    • Holy Redeemer Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Mino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mino has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

