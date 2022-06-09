See All Interventional Cardiologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Robert Minutello, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Minutello, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Minutello, MD

Dr. Robert Minutello, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. 

Dr. Minutello works at Internal Medicine in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Minutello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cardiology at Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 8th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Occlusion Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Interventional Catheterization Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Cardiology Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Occlusal Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
PTCA - Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Minutello?

    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr Minuntello, is an excellent surgeon, he is very patient very concerned very considerate listen to your every need I would highly recommend him. He takes the time to listen to you answers all your questions it’s not rush at your appointment. He is very concerned and he definitely knows what he is doing. He is top notch in my eyes I trust him with my life this is the second Surgery he has performed on me and I felt very safe and confident that everything will go well. He deserves more than five stars!!
    Joanne Trusherska — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Minutello, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Minutello, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Minutello to family and friends

    Dr. Minutello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Minutello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Minutello, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Minutello, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811084981
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Minutello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minutello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minutello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minutello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minutello has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minutello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Minutello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minutello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minutello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minutello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Minutello, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.