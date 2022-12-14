Dr. Mirsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mirsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mirsky, MD
Dr. Robert Mirsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Mirsky's Office Locations
Sami E Abboud MD745 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1016
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirsky is an outstanding dr and I’m grateful to have him as my ophthalmologist. He is caring, sincere , calm and extremely knowledgeable. His office staff is excellent too especially Lisa!
About Dr. Robert Mirsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326145111
Education & Certifications
- Storm Eye Institue
- Norwalk Hospital (Connecticut)
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirsky works at
Dr. Mirsky has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsky.
