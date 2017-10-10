Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Mitchell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Mitchell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
Providence Health & Services Mt350 Heritage Way Ste 2100, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 257-8992
Logan Health - Whitefish1600 Hospital Way, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 206-3673
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ongoing issue with spells of fainting. Went to ER at two different hospitals and nothing was found. I was referred to Dr. Mitchell for his thoughts of implanting a long term heart monitor. When I arrived at the appointment Dr. Mitchell said that we would not be doing the monitor implant but implanting a Pacemaker. Against his wishes I had to wait a week prior to having this done.
About Dr. Robert Mitchell, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750399564
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.