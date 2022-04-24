Dr. Robert Mittra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mittra, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mittra, MD
Dr. Robert Mittra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Mittra works at
Dr. Mittra's Office Locations
-
1
Vitreo Retinal Surgery3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
-
2
Vitreoretinal Surgery393 Dunlap St N Ste 231, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 644-8993
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittra?
I think Dr Mittra is an amazing doctor. He will take all the time you need to answer your questions and then he moves on. His office is run so cleanly run they take one patient after another finishes with their test and they keep moving the patients get to the doctor waiting are where you may wait 10 minutes. This is why Dr Mittra is in and out if you don’t have any questions. It’s a well oiled machine that is one of the best run businesses I’ve ever seen. Dr Mittra and his staff are very knowledgeable in their individual areas. I recently went to a different doctor and was shocked by how long I had to wait between each test. They said it would be a 2 hour test. But the test would have only taken 45 minutes. Really makes you appreciate Dr Mittra and his staff even more!
About Dr. Robert Mittra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1699764456
Education & Certifications
- Eye Institute Med College
- Duke University Med Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittra works at
Dr. Mittra has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.