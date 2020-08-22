Overview

Dr. Robert Moffatt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Moffatt works at RKM Aesthetics & Wellness in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.