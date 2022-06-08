Overview

Dr. Robert Moghimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Encino Hospital Medical Center, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Moghimi works at North Valley GI Consultants in Granada Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.