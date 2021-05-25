Overview

Dr. Robert Mohapatra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University|The George Washington University (Masters) and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Mohapatra works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.