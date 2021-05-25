Dr. Robert Mohapatra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohapatra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mohapatra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Mohapatra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University|The George Washington University (Masters) and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Mohapatra works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 428-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohapatra?
The doctor is a fabulous doctor just wonderful. My only request today you take Mom off the survey list. She's 94. She gets all excited when doctor's office calls and she can't respond. And so please take her off the survey list. The doctor is an incredible super fantastic doctor. We welcome but, please take her off the survey list. Thank you.
About Dr. Robert Mohapatra, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336311661
Education & Certifications
- Cornell/Brooklyn Hospital Center|Yale-New Haven Hospital
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- St George's University|The George Washington University (Masters)
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohapatra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohapatra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohapatra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohapatra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohapatra works at
Dr. Mohapatra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohapatra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohapatra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohapatra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohapatra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohapatra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.