Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Molloy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very organized and helpful. Can answer your questions in terms you can understand.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104840933
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molloy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molloy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molloy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Hip Replacement and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molloy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
433 patients have reviewed Dr. Molloy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molloy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molloy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molloy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.