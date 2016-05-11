See All General Surgeons in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (7)
Massapequa, NY
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD

Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Mondschein works at Ocean Sono Medical Pllc in Massapequa, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mondschein's Office Locations

    Ocean Sono Medical Pllc
    930 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 797-2083
    Associated Therapies Inc.
    924 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 (516) 797-2083

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2016
    Dr. Mondschein is very thoughtful and thorough. he is also always available to speak on the phone. good experience. would highly recommend.
    Judith Kaplan in Amityville, NY — May 11, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD

    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1174523880
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
