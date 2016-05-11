Dr. Mondschein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD
Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Ocean Sono Medical Pllc930 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 797-2083
Associated Therapies Inc.924 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 797-2083
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mondschein is very thoughtful and thorough. he is also always available to speak on the phone. good experience. would highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Mondschein, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
