Overview

Dr. Robert Monett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Monett works at Emory at Downtown Decatur Primary Care in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.