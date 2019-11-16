Dr. Robert Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Montero, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Montero, MD
Dr. Robert Montero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Montero works at
Dr. Montero's Office Locations
Pediatric Eye Consultants of Atlanta5445 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1933
Quest Diagnostics Pediatric Endocrine - Gwinnett2270 Duluth Highway 120 Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 255-1933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montero and his staff are extremely kind and caring when it comes to their patients. He set my mind at ease when I was worried over a scoliosis diagnosis for my daughter and explained everything in a thorough and understandable manner. He also fit my daughter into the schedule after I was delayed for her appointment due to unforeseen circumstances. I feel that my daughter is in great care with him as her orthopedic doctor.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montero speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
