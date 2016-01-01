Overview of Dr. Robert Moore, MD

Dr. Robert Moore, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.