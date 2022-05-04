Dr. Robert Mooty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Mooty, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Mooty, MD
Dr. Robert Mooty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Mooty's Office Locations
Robert P Schmid MD10105 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 797-6398
Aurelio Miro MD PA4102 24th St Ste 305, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-6398
Covenant High Plains Surgery Center3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From my consultation, to preop, to surgery day: Dr. Mooty & all staff were amazing. Keeping me informed, calm, and up to speed on all going on. They were so kind and exactly what anyone would want in a surgical team! I’m only one day out from surgery but already impressed with my results.
About Dr. Robert Mooty, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mooty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mooty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooty has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooty.
