Dr. Robert Moraca, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Moraca, MD
Dr. Robert Moraca, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Moraca's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have always appreciated the honesty and candidness of Dr. Moraca. I have been seeing him for several years and he explains and conveys thing very clearly, whether it be with one of his sketches or from the computer explaining my aneurysm. Everyone in his office is also very nice and personable. He will be sorely missed.
About Dr. Robert Moraca, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1164455432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
