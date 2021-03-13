Dr. Robert Moreland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moreland, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Moreland, MD is a Dermatologist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Center for Dermatology3841 Piper St Ste T4-020, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (775) 324-0699
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every staff member and Dr. Moreland was fantastic. He was confident, so very kind, helpful in treating my three year old.
About Dr. Robert Moreland, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreland has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.