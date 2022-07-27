Dr. Robert Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Moreno, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Moreno, MD
Dr. Robert Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Moreno works at
Dr. Moreno's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Integrated Physicians Group4532 N Mesa St Fl 2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7632
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moreno?
Dr Moreno is an amazing doctor and person. He is extremely caring, funny, and makes you feel like family.
About Dr. Robert Moreno, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174518823
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hosiptal
- University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno works at
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.