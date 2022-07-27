Overview of Dr. Robert Moreno, MD

Dr. Robert Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De Cd. Juarez and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Moreno works at El Paso Integrated Physicians Group in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.