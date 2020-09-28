See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Morin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (36)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Morin, MD

Dr. Robert Morin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Morin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    200 W 57th St Ste 508, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 740-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Morin. I had a rhinoplasty with him a month ago and it came out BEAUTIFULLY. Exactly what I wanted, looks so natural and just perfect on my face. He and his staff are so accommodating and go above and beyond for their patients. Exceptional work!
    — Sep 28, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Morin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346415536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Morin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morin has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

