Dr. Robert Morrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Morrow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Dr. Morrow works at
Locations
-
1
Pocono Psychiatric Associates526 Independence Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 424-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Morrow started out rocky as I was very ill. It took many years and incomplete diagnosis to stabilize and finally return my life to stability and physical wellness thanks to his patience. Dr. Morrow is very professional, kind hearted and a bit stubborn although openminded when science meets conjecture. He returns phone calls and his staff is exactly what you want when you deal with any business. Nice, patient, listen and help above and beyond.
About Dr. Robert Morrow, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1447365317
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Syracuse University
- Psychiatry
